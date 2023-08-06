SEC Preview: Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama - Alabama enters 2023 in uncharted territory. Although there is never a shortage of talent in Tuscaloosa, how much change is too much change?

The Crimson Tide was topped by LSU in the SEC West standings last season and opens ‘23 with more question marks than in previous years.

“Well, we are never a shoe in for the championship. We always have question marks about our team,” said Head Coach Nick Saban.

This Alabama football team is determined to reclaim its dominance after finishing last season with an 11-2 record failing to make the playoffs.

With two of Nick Saban’s best players in Bryce Young and Will Anderson gone the program faces an uphill task of replacing them.

“We had a great quarterback coming back. We had a great player in Will Anderson on defense,” said Saban. “We had a lot of question marks on that team but it gets overlooked because you had these two star players at critical positions. This year maybe we don’t have those kind of impactful players at those critical positions so it’s very challenging to develop the team so they can compete at a high level.”

Even with the key loss of Anderson, Alabama boasts a strong defense this season and welcomes new defensive coordinator Kevin Steele for his third stint in Tuscaloosa.

“We had a great relationship when he was recruiting me at Auburn so for us to cross paths here at ‘Bama is very exciting,” said defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Alabama’s defense the past three seasons featured one of the most dominant players in college football in pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., who finished his career with 58.5 tackles for a loss and 34.5 sacks.

“Will has paved the way for a lot of guys in the outside linebacker room but there is also guys who an come in and fill those shoes and replace him,” said linebacker Dallas Turner.

The Crimson Tides offense will be lead by Tommy Rees from Notre Dame. Also coming from the Fighting Irish is quarterback Tyler Buchner.

The transfer joins the battle for under center with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

“I got confidence in the whole group, whoever is out there,” exclaimed offensive lineman JC Latham. “I know each guy has taken the preparation to be great. each guy has taken the preparation to go out and succeed so whoever lines up at quarterback and whoever is the quarterback of the team is going to take that leadership role. I know they are going to be great.”

Alabama has annually one of the most talented rosters in college football but the tide has fallen short of the playoffs two of the past four seasons. Right now they are planning on taking it one game at a time.

“We have a new season coming up with a lot of new opportunities and a lot new doors we can open. we are just planning on going 1-0,” said Turner.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide will face off October 7th at Kyle Field.

