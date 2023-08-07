Aggie Men’s Basketball begins Bahamas Tour

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is in the Bahamas this week ahead of the 2023-24 season.

College teams are allowed to make international trips every four years, so the Aggies will play three games against international competition while also having a great opportunity to form some team chemistry in the preseason.

”We’re playing three pro teams and that’s going to give us great looks before the season,” A&M forward Julius Marble said. “I’m really excited to see how we gel as a team because this is going to be the first time that we ball together,” Marble added.

“I’m new. I’m learning,” explained Texas A&M transfer Jace Carter. “But I’m just trying to help these guys win. I think the Bahamas is going to be a great spot for us to go and compete and learn and just build chemistry together,” Carter added.

“We’re not wearing our guys out,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “Not making it seem like practice. But at the same time laying some level of foundation of how we want to play on both ends,” Williams added.

Texas A&M’s 2023 Bahamas Tour Game Schedule

Monday, August 7 | 5:00 pm Bahamian National Team                                    

Wednesday, August 9 | 12:00 pm  Zalgiris (Lithuanian Pro Team)

Thursday, August 10 | 12:00 pm  Obras Basket (Argentinian Pro Team)

