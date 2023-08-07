Annual back-to-school drive brings smiles, free haircuts, and school supplies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Several businesses teamed up on Sunday to ensure that students return to school in their best appearance and are equipped with the necessary supplies for success.

Goldstar Barbers, with locations in Bryan and College Station, hosted its annual back-to-school drive. This event, now in its 6th year, has become a beloved tradition for many.

6th annual back-to-school drive (KBTX)

During the event, school-aged children received complimentary haircuts or hairstyles from barbers and stylists who volunteered their time and talents.

6th annual back-to-school drive (KBTX)

Additionally, kids received bookbags filled with essential items such as pencils, pens, paper, folders, and binders. Other businesses also participated by providing young ladies with makeup kits, and there were prizes and snacks handed out as well.

6th annual back-to-school drive (KBTX)

The event was founded by Mike Espitia, who, as a business owner and parent, wanted to give back to the community. Espitia expressed that the volunteers take great joy in seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces during the event, as they understand the challenges faced by families in preparing for the new school year.

“We are aware of the financial burdens in the community, as a business and as parents ourselves. So, we just want to lend a helping hand and ease some of the back-to-school pressures for the kids,” said Espitia.

During Sunday’s event, more than 300 kids were served.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.