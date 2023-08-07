B/CS Chamber of Commerce gears up for upcoming events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a busy time for the B/CS Chamber of Commerce with some community favorites coming up.

ANCO Insurance is celebrating 150 years by hosting a Business After Hours. The networking event is Thursday, August 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ANCO Insurance, located at 1111 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event is free and open to the public.

The Economic Outlook Briefing Luncheon is Wednesday, August 23 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Hilton Hotel in College Station. Attendees will hear an overview of the 88th Texas Legislature, featuring Senator Charles Schwertner, Representative John Raney, and Representative Kyle Kacal. Susan Davenport with the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation will give an economic update. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-Chamber members.

Lobsterfest and Golf Classic is the Chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year. The Golf Classic will be on September 11 at Pebble Creek Country Club. Then steak and lobster will be served at Lobsterfest on September 15 at the Brazos Center.

