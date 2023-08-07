Bryan ISD school board announces 2% raise for all employees

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved a proposal today to give a raise to all employees.

Staff will receive a two percent pay increase for the upcoming school year.

The proposed increase was announced to educators at the school district’s convocation on Friday. At the event they also announced a five percent retention stipend for all employees.

This comes after lawmakers in Austin didn’t approve any extra money for schools. Districts across the state had hoped the legislature would help pay for raises with the $32 billion surplus.

Despite hope that funds may still come from Austin, Julie Harlin, the President of the Board of Trustees, says they want to help their staff now.

“For us it is very important to not wait on the legislators to make additional decisions but to demonstrate to all of our staff how essential and how valued they are,” said Harlin.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
In response to a Texas judge ruling Friday that said the state’s abortion ban must allow...
Office of the Attorney General files appeal to Texas Supreme Court, blocking District Judge’s ruling and leaving abortion law in place
The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday...
Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. tour school named after him
It is almost time to head back to school!
Back to school dates around the region
Fire damages historic Fort Worth building
Fire damages century old building in Fort Worth Stockyards

Latest News

The Bryan ISD school board approved a two percent pay raise for all employees
Bryan ISD School Board approves 2% pay raise for staff
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Greatest Friendship District Association Interview
Greater Friendship District Association hosts back to school roundtable
Monday morning tied the record high minimum for August 7th
Bryan-College Station just experienced the warmest night in over 120 years