Bryan ISD school board announces 2% raise for all employees

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved a proposal today to give a raise to all employees.

Staff will receive a two percent pay increase for the upcoming school year.

The proposed increase was announced to educators at the school district’s convocation on Friday. At the event they also announced a five percent retention stipend for all employees.

This comes after lawmakers in Austin didn’t approve any extra money for schools. Districts across the state had hoped the legislature would help pay for raises with the $32 billion surplus.

Despite hope that funds may still come from Austin, Julie Harlin, the President of the Board of Trustees, says they want to help their staff now.

“For us it is very important to not wait on the legislators to make additional decisions but to demonstrate to all of our staff how essential and how valued they are,” said Harlin.

