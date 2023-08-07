Calvert ISD celebrates new campus

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD held a ribbon cutting for their new school building with a ceremony Monday morning and commemorated the newest addition to Calvert ISD in over 100 years.

“We’re so excited and I’m so happy for the staff, the students and the community here at Calvert, it’s been a long time...long time coming,” said Principal Latisha Crockett-Tennell.

The new school will host students from Pre-K to 12th grade with rooms that will include science and career technology classes featuring state-of-the-art equipment.

“It allows our students to have a level playing field in terms of a state-of-the-art facility that provides new technology and an opportunity for them to have pride and to learn in an environment that is conducive to learning,” said Calvert Superintendent, Thyrun Hurst.

The groundbreaking for the building began in April 2022 and a little over a year later students will be walking the halls in the completed building.

“We have watched it, from nothing on the ground. From them just tossing around dirt to a beautiful building for our students,” said Crockett-Tennell, “they’re excited and we’re excited for them, they deserve the best.”

The Calvert ISD 2023-2024 school year begins Tuesday, August 8.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.