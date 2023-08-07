Calvert ISD celebrates new campus

Ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the newest building for Calvert ISD.
Ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the newest building for Calvert ISD.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD held a ribbon cutting for their new school building with a ceremony Monday morning and commemorated the newest addition to Calvert ISD in over 100 years.

“We’re so excited and I’m so happy for the staff, the students and the community here at Calvert, it’s been a long time...long time coming,” said Principal Latisha Crockett-Tennell.

The new school will host students from Pre-K to 12th grade with rooms that will include science and career technology classes featuring state-of-the-art equipment.

“It allows our students to have a level playing field in terms of a state-of-the-art facility that provides new technology and an opportunity for them to have pride and to learn in an environment that is conducive to learning,” said Calvert Superintendent, Thyrun Hurst.

The groundbreaking for the building began in April 2022 and a little over a year later students will be walking the halls in the completed building.

“We have watched it, from nothing on the ground. From them just tossing around dirt to a beautiful building for our students,” said Crockett-Tennell, “they’re excited and we’re excited for them, they deserve the best.”

The Calvert ISD 2023-2024 school year begins Tuesday, August 8.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday...
Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. tour school named after him
In response to a Texas judge ruling Friday that said the state’s abortion ban must allow...
Office of the Attorney General files appeal to Texas Supreme Court, blocking District Judge’s ruling and leaving abortion law in place
It is almost time to head back to school!
Back to school dates around the region
Fire damages historic Fort Worth building
Fire damages century old building in Fort Worth Stockyards

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update - August 7
Healthpoint
Healthpoint - August 7th
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
Petrino confirms he will be Texas A&M’s primary play-caller
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
SEC Preview: Alabama