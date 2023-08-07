Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
In response to a Texas judge ruling Friday that said the state’s abortion ban must allow...
Office of the Attorney General files appeal to Texas Supreme Court, blocking District Judge’s ruling and leaving abortion law in place
The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday...
Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. tour school named after him
It is almost time to head back to school!
Back to school dates around the region
Fire damages historic Fort Worth building
Fire damages century old building in Fort Worth Stockyards

Latest News

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Several B/CS Chamber of Commerce events are coming up, including its largest fundraiser of the...
B/CS Chamber of Commerce gears up for upcoming events
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Brawl caught on camera along riverfront in Alabama
Monday morning tied the record high minimum for August 7th
Bryan-College Station just experienced the warmest night in over 120 years