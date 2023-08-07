City of Bryan staff to propose the property tax rate to remain the same

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An update on the proposed property tax rate for the city of Bryan.

City staff say they are recommending the rate stay the same as the current rate.

Currently it is set at $0.62400 per $100 valuation.

On Tuesday at the City Council meeting, they’ll vote to place the non-increase proposal, or another rate as proposed by council, on the September 5th and 12th council meetings.

They are also expected to schedule a public hearing on the tax rate for September 5th. Here is a link to the agenda.

Back in July, the city said it experienced unprecedented growth over the last year, and said last month early estimates showed total values across Bryan were up 23-percent.

According to the City of Bryan, the State of Texas Property Tax Code requires taxing units to comply with truth-in-taxation laws in adopting property tax rates. In accordance with truth-in-taxation laws, if a proposed tax rate exceeds the lower of the voter-approval rate or the no-new-tax rate, the taxing unit’s governing body must vote to place a proposal to adopt the rate on the agenda of a future meeting as an action item. This vote must be recorded. The proposal must specify the desired rate. A taxing unit cannot vote to adopt a proposal to increase taxes by an unspecified amount. If the motion passes, the governing body must schedule the public hearing on the proposal.

