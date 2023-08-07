Cookin’ up the perfect pizza with The Wild Garlic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Located in the beer garden of KinderHill Brew Lab, The Wild Garlic is a locally-owned, wood-fired, artisan pizza pop-up.

From prickly pear cactus to cantaloupe and bacon, The Wild Garlic owner, Tanner Purdum, is known for creating fun, unique pizza toppings.

“We make everything from scratch, from our dough to our sauce. We source everything from farmers all over the area and we shop the farmers market on Saturday mornings for our ingredients,” Purdum said.

To make the perfect Margherita pizza, Purdum flours the board and rolls out his dough, leaving a thicker ring of dough on the outside for the crust.

He then adds a spiral of marinara sauce, shredded low moisture mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves.

Once the wood-fired pizza oven is hot and ready, he carefully places the uncooked pizza inside, letting it cook for just a few minutes.

Within minutes, the pizza is ready to be taken out, boxed up, and enjoyed!

You can order with Purdum and his team at the KinderHill location Thursday through Sunday.

Stay up to date with weekly pizza flavors here.

