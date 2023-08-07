Cookin’ up the perfect pizza with The Wild Garlic

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Located in the beer garden of KinderHill Brew Lab, The Wild Garlic is a locally-owned, wood-fired, artisan pizza pop-up.

From prickly pear cactus to cantaloupe and bacon, The Wild Garlic owner, Tanner Purdum, is known for creating fun, unique pizza toppings.

“We make everything from scratch, from our dough to our sauce. We source everything from farmers all over the area and we shop the farmers market on Saturday mornings for our ingredients,” Purdum said.

To make the perfect Margherita pizza, Purdum flours the board and rolls out his dough, leaving a thicker ring of dough on the outside for the crust.

He then adds a spiral of marinara sauce, shredded low moisture mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves.

Once the wood-fired pizza oven is hot and ready, he carefully places the uncooked pizza inside, letting it cook for just a few minutes.

Within minutes, the pizza is ready to be taken out, boxed up, and enjoyed!

You can order with Purdum and his team at the KinderHill location Thursday through Sunday.

Stay up to date with weekly pizza flavors here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
In response to a Texas judge ruling Friday that said the state’s abortion ban must allow...
Office of the Attorney General files appeal to Texas Supreme Court, blocking District Judge’s ruling and leaving abortion law in place
The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday...
Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. tour school named after him
It is almost time to head back to school!
Back to school dates around the region
Fire damages historic Fort Worth building
Fire damages century old building in Fort Worth Stockyards

Latest News

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas
Give your time to RMHC as a volunteer
cabaret
The Theater Company: Cabaret
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Volunteers needed for RMHC
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - The wild garlic pizza making