ERCOT extends weather watch through Friday

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT has extended its current Weather Watch through August 11 due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

According to ERCOT, grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch.

“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations,” said the company.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
In response to a Texas judge ruling Friday that said the state’s abortion ban must allow...
Office of the Attorney General files appeal to Texas Supreme Court, blocking District Judge’s ruling and leaving abortion law in place
The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday...
Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. tour school named after him
It is almost time to head back to school!
Back to school dates around the region
Fire damages historic Fort Worth building
Fire damages century old building in Fort Worth Stockyards

Latest News

Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
A&M Faculty Senate Executive Committe meets with interim president to discuss road ahead
Students from across the Brazos Valley will start returning to the classroom this week, and...
House Bill 3 takes effect in September, Bryan ISD approves security contract
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Texas A&M's 69th annual Beef Cattle Short Course
Monday Night Weather Update - August 7
FILE
Wildfire Danger: Texas A&M Forest Service raises preparedness level to 4