Give your time to RMHC as a volunteer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the years, Ronald McDonald House Charities has helped more than 17,000 families who have a child in the hospital.

Tanner Williams with Ronald McDonald House Charities says there are several volunteer opportunities with the organization.

“There’s great ways to get involved with the Ronald McDonald House Charities,” said Williams. “We’ve got programs in all three local hospitals.”

“One of our biggest volunteer opportunities and feel good stories, is pushing our happy wheels. Those are, like, a big colorful carts that look like a happy meal. And it just brings smiles and joy to those children and parents in the pediatric units of all three hospitals. And that’s one way to volunteer.”

Volunteers can also work on the family room, which is a quiet place away from the medical space, for families to recharge, grab a bite to eat, shower, or get rest during the long days of testing or treatment.

“Another way, our family room is open to all the pediatric patients. So we need to have staff or volunteers, staff that family room. And so we have two of them, both in Bryan and College Station. We’d love to have volunteers that can help those families right there that are staying in the family room.”

Williams says you can donate as little or as much time in a month as you have available.

“You can sign up for one hour, two hours a month. You can sign up to do that biweekly. You can sign up to do it weekly. We’ll put you on a schedule and a rotation that works for your time.”

For more more information on volunteer opportunities with the Ronald McDonalds House Charities visit their website.

