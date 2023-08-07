Greater Friendship District Association hosts back to school roundtable

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Greater Friendship District Association wants parents to feel informed when their kids return to school.

The group is hosting a back-to-school parent and guardian roundtable to have open discussions about school safety, social media, vaping and other topics that impact children.

The event is at 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church on Aug. 9 and is open to all with no need to RSVP beforehand.

