Hometown Heroes: Allen Academy Rams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams are coming off a 7-4 season.

Returning weapons for Allen Academy is quarterback Ethan Lucas who threw for over 1,300 yards last season with 27 touchdown passes.

On the defensive side Eli Dawson returns at defensive back. He recorded 63 tackles and sacks last season and earned all-state honors.

The Rams said they’re motivated and hungry this offseason.

“Last year there was a lot of ups and downs,” Allen Academy running back Jackson Reese said. “We didn’t have the greatest season, We knew our strengths and our difficulties. We didn’t watch enough film. We didn’t get strong enough as a team, and we really hit it this off season and I’m hoping to see that translate to the field.”

“We had a lot of younger guys coming in and a lot of people stepped it up in a big way, but we had a lot of big defeats that set us back,” Allen Academy lineman Eli Dawson said. “This season we’re looking to right those wrongs. This is my last year I’m going to give it all I got, and I think we’ve got a great lineup coming into this year, and it’s going to look good.”

Allen Academy opens the season against BVCHEA HomeSchool who they beat in the season opener last year 59-38.

