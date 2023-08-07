Hometown Heroes: BVCHEA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Mustangs are coming off a successful 8 and 4 season with hopes of a deep playoff run this year.

“We are excited about this new season and we are looking forward to it,” said new Head Coach Jeff Pote. “We have a great group of young men that have been working hard all summer and looking for repeated excellence like we had in the past.”

The home school squad lost in the playoffs to state champions Bastrop Tribe.

“We all just want to win so bad we have had hard seasons and we are just kind of tired of that so we are ready to just push forward and win,” exclaimed fullback Wyatt Neismier.

Despite losing a lot of seniors the Mustangs are confident heading into the 2023 season.

“Last year we had a lot of seniors and older guys so a lot of them have gone away but now our younger kids have been pretty good throughout the past are able to step up,” said quarterback Boone Tucker. “We have a young team but we have a lot of speed and a lot of strength.”

