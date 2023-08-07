Hometown Heroes: St. Joseph Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph Eagles are coming off their fifth straight playoff appearance, but despite making the postseason the Eagles battled through injuries, and their season ended in the first round.

Head Coach Alec Castilleja is optimistic they will have a bounce-back year in 2023. Castilleja said they have a strong group of seniors and juniors that bring a lot of experience to the team. That includes returning quarterback Marc Mischler who was first-team All-District last year with 31 passing touchdowns and 5 more rushing touchdowns.

St. Joseph kicks off its season in the Allen Academy Showcase against Plano Coram Deo. The Eagles’ first home game is September 8th against their crosstown rivals, Allen Academy.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.