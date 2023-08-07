The impacts of drought on soil health

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It has been hot and dry for most of the summer across the Brazos Valley this year, and as abnormally dry conditions become more prevalent, our vegetation is left very stressed. This is why, as you step outside, you’ll notice your lawn starting to look a little more yellow than green.

I know we all desperately want rain in the forecast, and for good reason, but there could be some real consequences that come with our first heavy rainfall. This prolonged period of dry weather we’ve been experiencing has actually altered the nature of our soils, inhibiting their ability to absorb water. Though it sounds counterintuitive, damp soils are much better absorbers than dry soils. So, although our soils are very thirsty, they are going to have some difficulty quenching their thirst, even when it does rain.

A lot of this has to do with surface tension. Water molecules are often too large to penetrate through the less porous dry soils, whereas in damper soils, the molecules are able to break the surface tension, which allows them to combine with what water is already in the soil. On top of that, when vegetation close to the surface dies as a result of heat and/or drought, soil particles themselves can actually become hydrophobic. This is because upon the vegetation’s death, a waxy substance is released that will act as a film over the soil, further preventing the absorption of water.

All of these adverse effects of drought can lead to runoff, ponding, and even flash flooding when we do manage to get our next heavy rainfall.

The PinPoint Poindexters took to the front lawn of KBTX to put this science to the test. We took two cups of equal amounts of water and poured them into two different environments. One cup went into dry, dead grass, and the other went into watered, healthy grass. The healthy grass soaked up all the water in just eight seconds, while the dead grass took over four minutes!

This small sample size gives you a glimpse into the impacts drought can have on our soil’s ability to absorb water. So, the next time we get any substantial rainfall, we will likely see some flash flooding along with it.

