KSAT: Cousin of Uvalde gunman accused of threatening to shoot up Texas school, allegedly tried to obtain AR-15

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Nathan Cruz, 17, the cousin of Salvador Ramos, the Uvalde mass shooter, is accused of threatening to shoot up a school and a family member, according to KSAT TV, the ABC affiliate in San Antonio.

An arrest warrant obtained by KSAT, San Antonio police officers were dispatched to a mental health call Monday after the caller said Cruz planned “to do the same thing” as his cousin.

The family member, per KSAT’s report, told police she overheard a phone conversation between Cruz and an unidentified person that indicated Cruz was attempting to “acquire an AR-15 through an illegal private sale.”

On May 24, 2022, Ramos attacked Robb Elementary in Uvalde, killing 21 people including teachers and students.

Ramos was fatally shot by law enforcement at the scene.

CLICK HERE to read KSAT’s full article.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.