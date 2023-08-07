Texas A&M ranked No. 25 in preseason Coaches Poll
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll released their NCAA football preseason rankings and Texas A&M comes in at No. 25.
The Aggies join Georgia (1), Alabama (3), LSU (5), Tennessee (10), and Ole Miss (22) as other SEC teams in the Top 25. This is the fifth year in a row A&M has appeared in the Coaches Poll preseason rankings.
2023 AFCA Coaches Poll Preseason
- Georgia (61 first-place votes)
- Michigan
- Alabama (4)
- Ohio State (1)
- LSU
- USC
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Oregon
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Ole Miss
- Tulane
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
