Texas A&M ranked No. 25 in preseason Coaches Poll

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll released their NCAA football preseason rankings and Texas A&M comes in at No. 25.

The Aggies join Georgia (1), Alabama (3), LSU (5), Tennessee (10), and Ole Miss (22) as other SEC teams in the Top 25. This is the fifth year in a row A&M has appeared in the Coaches Poll preseason rankings.

2023 AFCA Coaches Poll Preseason

Georgia (61 first-place votes) Michigan Alabama (4) Ohio State (1) LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Tennessee Washington Texas Notre Dame Utah Oregon TCU Kansas State Oregon State Oklahoma North Carolina Wisconsin Ole Miss Tulane Texas Tech Texas A&M

