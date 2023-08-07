Texas A&M ranked No. 25 in preseason Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll released their NCAA football preseason rankings and Texas A&M comes in at No. 25.

The Aggies join Georgia (1), Alabama (3), LSU (5), Tennessee (10), and Ole Miss (22) as other SEC teams in the Top 25. This is the fifth year in a row A&M has appeared in the Coaches Poll preseason rankings.

2023 AFCA Coaches Poll Preseason

  1. Georgia (61 first-place votes)
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama (4)
  4. Ohio State (1)
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M

