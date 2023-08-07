Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. visits school named in his honor

By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday morning, relatives of O.W. Sadberry Sr. were in Bryan for a family reunion and had a chance to tour the new Sadberry Intermediate School before the start of the school year.

Sadberry left behind a legacy in Bryan ISD after working in education in the area as a teacher and principal.

Sadberry Intermediate will begin school on August 10.

