Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. visits school named in his honor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday morning, relatives of O.W. Sadberry Sr. were in Bryan for a family reunion and had a chance to tour the new Sadberry Intermediate School before the start of the school year.

Sadberry left behind a legacy in Bryan ISD after working in education in the area as a teacher and principal.

Sadberry Intermediate will begin school on August 10.

