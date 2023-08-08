Aggies have quarterback competition for third straight season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six straight practices the Texas A&M football team has their first off day on Tuesday. For the third season in a row, the Aggies have a quarterback competition in August.

This year it’s between Sophomore Conner Weigman and fourth-year player Max Johnson. Both Johnson and Weigman saw playing time last year. Due to injuries Johnson only appeared in four games last year and started in three of them.

As a true freshman, Weigman played in five games and made four starts. Both quarterbacks said they’re learning a lot from each other and are pushing each other as they battle for the starting spot.

”I think we both really push each other every single day,” Johnson said. “We both make great throws. He’ll make a great throw one play. I’ll make a great throw one play. I think just bouncing energy off each other and leading this team has been really good for our team. Being able to have two guys that have played some college football has been big for our team,” Johnson added.

“That’s my brother,” Weigman said about Johnson. “I do that. I try to pick his brain as much as I can just to learn little things about what’s going on with defense, fronts, and all that. Just to be able to ask him questions and go back and forth with him has been a really cool experience,” Weigman added.

The Aggies resume fall camp with their seventh practice on Wednesday at the Coolidge Practice Fields.

