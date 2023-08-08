Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations

The closings came suddenly and without explanation.
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.(KBTX Photo by Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A formal wear chain with a location here in Aggieland has closed suddenly and without explanation.

Al’s Formal Wear is no longer open and according to multiple media reports, all employees have been laid off.

We went by the store on Harvey Road this morning and it was locked up and the phone lines no longer work.

A sign on the door says customers can keep their rentals but there’s no other communication coming from the company.

Several customers, including those who have wedding plans, have said they haven’t been able to reach anyone to find out if they can get their money back.

CBS News Texas reports early Monday morning an urgent email from the owners of Al’s Formal Wear said that employees were being laid off and that the company was closing its doors for good and would cease operations.

Al’s parent company, Dapper and Dashing is based out of Atlanta and owns seven other tuxedo and bridal shops across the country.

If you’re a customer affected by this and you’re willing to speak with a reporter, email us at news@kbtx.com

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
KSAT: Cousin of Uvalde gunman accused of threatening to shoot up Texas school, allegedly tried to obtain AR-15
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Monday morning tied the record high minimum for August 7th
Bryan-College Station just experienced the warmest night in over 120 years
The council will also be taking a look at expanding the official footprint of the City of Bryan.
Bryan City Council to discuss tax rate, expanding footprint
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
A&M Faculty Senate Executive Committee meets with interim president to discuss road ahead

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - August 8
IL Texas College Station K-8 and Aggieland High School start classes Thursday.
ILTexas students, administrators eager for new school year
Ranchers gather from across the nation to attend the largest beef cattle short course
Ranchers from across the nation attend the largest beef cattle education course
College Station Barber shop giving back to the community
Goldstar Barber Studio is giving free haircuts