Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A formal wear chain with a location here in Aggieland has closed suddenly and without explanation.

Al’s Formal Wear is no longer open and according to multiple media reports, all employees have been laid off.

We went by the store on Harvey Road this morning and it was locked up and the phone lines no longer work.

A sign on the door says customers can keep their rentals but there’s no other communication coming from the company.

Several customers, including those who have wedding plans, have said they haven’t been able to reach anyone to find out if they can get their money back.

CBS News Texas reports early Monday morning an urgent email from the owners of Al’s Formal Wear said that employees were being laid off and that the company was closing its doors for good and would cease operations.

Al’s parent company, Dapper and Dashing is based out of Atlanta and owns seven other tuxedo and bridal shops across the country.

If you’re a customer affected by this and you’re willing to speak with a reporter, email us at news@kbtx.com

