American Red Cross makes historic change to its blood donation policy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Red Cross has made a historic change to its policy on blood donations. Under the new donor screening process all donors will answer the same eligibility questions regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Previously, most gay men could not donate blood, according to rules from the Food and Drug Administration, but that policy was revised and updated earlier this year.

“What it means is that all potential donors will see the same questions related to donation eligibility through a new standard donor history questionnaire that all blood collection organizations in the US will use and will be assessed based on their own personal risk factors and not sexual orientation,” Executive Director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the American Red Cross, Jennifer Young said.

Young said that this change has years of science and data collection to back up the conclusion of inclusivity. This should help with blood shortages, and with the American Red Cross providing 40% of the blood in the US, it opens a lot of doors.

“You know, the summer months and the winter months due to the inclement weather are very tough or blood collection times for us. Just because various factors, obviously the heat or when you have extreme cold can prevent people from being able to make it to a blood drive.”

“We will not turn away anybody. We accept all,” Young said.

