Beyond Basketball Enters Second Year in Mid-October

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced on Tuesday that the Beyond Basketball organization’s second year would begin on October 11.

Beyond Basketball is an organization that Taylor began at the University of Georgia in 2015 and brought to Aggieland last year. It is a community and networking group of empowered women who strive to develop one another professionally, through mentoring relationships.

Its mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating exceptional experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.

Last year, Beyond Basketball held eight meetings where it averaged over 100 members at each installment. The 2023-24 schedule will feature meetings on the second Wednesday of every month, beginning on October 11, except for the final meeting which will take place on May 1.

Women of the Brazos Valley can sign up for a full membership for $150 or purchase individual meeting tickets for $30 each. Membership includes access to meetings, as well as breakfast, a VIP card, Beyond Basketball apparel and more.

Each meeting begins at 8 a.m. on the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena and is hosted by Taylor with a guest speaker. To sign up, click here or contact Executive Director of External Operations, Marketing and Strategic Operations Angela Jones via email at ajones@athletics.tamu.edu.

Beyond Basketball Schedule

DateTimeLocation
Oct. 118 a.m.Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena
Nov. 88 a.m.Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena
Dec. 138 a.m.Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena
Jan. 108 a.m.Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena
Feb. 148 a.m.Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena
March 138 a.m.Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena
April 108 a.m.Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena
May 18 a.m.Third-Floor Ballroom Reed Arena

