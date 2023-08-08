Brazos County 4-H raises funds at annual Cake Show

Dozens of desserts were entered by kids of all ages(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County 4-H held its annual Cake Show Monday night at the Brazos Center.

Dozens of desserts were entered by kids of all ages. Categories included decorated cakes, cookies, chocolate, fruit, pies and more.

After the judges chose the winning dessert, an auction is held for people to take home the goodies. 4-H uses the funds raised to help them get through the next year of operations by paying for half of their entry fees.

“All of these kids are involved in 4-H, whether that be showing livestock or in food nutrition or photography, they come from many different backgrounds,” said Kyler Wendy, Brazos County 4-H Council Officer. “They’re just out here trying to build funds for the upcoming year and help out as much as they can.”

