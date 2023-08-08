Brazos Valley Community Band invites you to join in the music

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Community Band is kicking off its 2023-2024 season and is inviting people to join the band.

The BVCB wants people who have a musical ear and have played a wind instrument for at least one year to play with them.

The band hopes to bring together the community and those who might miss playing their instruments.

“We usually have about a dozen concerts throughout the entire season,” Music Director Dan Siegert said. “We like to try to hit as many different opportunities anywhere from First Friday in Bryan, we’ve played the American G.I. museum when they’ve had some of their reenactment stuff. We just want to give back to the community.”

The first rehearsal is at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 7:15 pm on August 14. They ask anyone who wants to join to fill out a questionnaire here.

