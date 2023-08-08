Bryan business lends Still Creek Ranch a helping hand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is changing the world one child at a time, but they’re not doing it on their own.

Still Creek Ranch’s mission to rescue boys and girls from crisis environments and place them in loving homes is made possible exclusively through donations. That’s why local business owners, like Zach White of Elevation Gutters LLC, donate their services to help the ranch operate smoothly.

White has a personal connection to Still Creek Ranch, so when he was asked to do this job, he says it was no question to say “yes.”

“I went to the school out there in 5th and 6th grade. Being out there brought back a lot of memories, some good times. I felt God just leaning on my heart to donate,” he said.

White and his team are going to be working on the gutter system at the front of one of the houses on the ranch.

“One of the houses has a big gutter at the front and with the way the house is built, the rain water slopes back towards the house. It’s a pretty big job. Underground pipes are going to run along the front of the house and down the side into a pasture,” he explained.

He says he is passionate about supporting the mission of Still Creek Ranch.

“They love them like they’re their own kids. From what I’ve seen and experienced when I went to school out there, it was just a really tight knit, close community. Everybody loved on you. Everybody treated you equally. No matter your background, no matter where you came from, no matter what you’re going through, they counsel the kids and love on them. They teach them about life, they teach them about everything,” White said.

White made lifelong friends during his time at the ranch.

“We’re still in close contact today. One of them owns a mechanic shop in Bryan. We’re all real tight still,” he said.

