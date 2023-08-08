Bryan City Council to discuss tax rate, expanding footprint

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council will be voting on a proposed tax rate on Tuesday.

Currently, proposals for the meeting show the city is not looking to raise property taxes. The proposed rate is $0.062 per $100 of assessed valuation, which will maintain the current property tax rate. If passed, there will be a public hearing scheduled about the proposed tax rate. The council can also ask staff to go back and consider a different rate.

The council will also be taking a look at expanding the official footprint of the City of Bryan.

Staff have been taking a look at areas to include in the municipality that weren’t before. They are considering areas near RELLIS Campus and Lake Bryan.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission. City staff says the proposal is uncontested because the City of Bryan has provided municipal services to the areas listed for 20 years.

