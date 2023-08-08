Bryan City Council to discuss tax rate, expanding footprint

The council will also be taking a look at expanding the official footprint of the City of Bryan.
The council will also be taking a look at expanding the official footprint of the City of Bryan.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council will be voting on a proposed tax rate on Tuesday.

Currently, proposals for the meeting show the city is not looking to raise property taxes. The proposed rate is $0.062 per $100 of assessed valuation, which will maintain the current property tax rate. If passed, there will be a public hearing scheduled about the proposed tax rate. The council can also ask staff to go back and consider a different rate.

The council will also be taking a look at expanding the official footprint of the City of Bryan.

Staff have been taking a look at areas to include in the municipality that weren’t before. They are considering areas near RELLIS Campus and Lake Bryan.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission. City staff says the proposal is uncontested because the City of Bryan has provided municipal services to the areas listed for 20 years.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
DPS identifies driver killed in fatal crash in Milam County
In response to a Texas judge ruling Friday that said the state’s abortion ban must allow...
Office of the Attorney General files appeal to Texas Supreme Court, blocking District Judge’s ruling and leaving abortion law in place
The family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited the school that bears his name Saturday...
Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. tour school named after him
It is almost time to head back to school!
Back to school dates around the region
Fire damages historic Fort Worth building
Fire damages century old building in Fort Worth Stockyards

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING for the far western Brazos Valley...
Critical Fire Danger concerns return to Texas, Brazos Valley this week
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
A&M Faculty Senate Executive Committee meets with interim president to discuss road ahead
Police arrested 50-year-old Cedrick Bass on August 2nd.
Multiple agencies, citizen help arrest man following foot chase
Dozens of desserts were entered by kids of all ages
Brazos County 4-H raises funds at annual Cake Show