BTU offers cost-cutting ideas as extreme heat continues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With record-breaking heat continuing, Bryan Texas Utilities is sharing some ways to help keep bills down while energy prices spike.

Meagan Brown, the Public Information Officer for BTU, says customers can refrain from using energy-demanding appliances like ovens, washers and lights during the hottest part of the day. If possible, BTU encourages people to bump the HVAC unit up a few degrees. This can help cut down on costs, and customers can use fans to compensate.

“We’re seeing high usage especially as the temperatures increase and stay in that steady 100-plus degree range. You’re seeing folks that are having to use more power to stay cool, to wash clothes and dry clothes cook, and all those regular things that we do every day, but it ends up adding up on our bills unfortunately,” Brown said. “It’s sustained heat, we’re not even getting below 80 in the nighttime. People’s energy bills are just really high and so people are looking for ways they can make an impact on their energy bill and sometimes maybe even looking for assistance in the community to help pay for their utility bills during this time of year.”

BTU offers rebates for switching to energy-efficient windows, installing insulation and using solar screens.

