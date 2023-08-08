“Cabaret” now featured at The Theatre Company of BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After 20 years The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is again bringing the musical “Cabaret” to its stage from August 11 to August 20.

From the “Kit Kat Club,” the production is about the lives of the performers and people who lived there in 1930 right before the events that would eventually lead to World War II.

Kristy Petty is playing the character Frauline Schneider in the play, 20 years after she first performed in the show as one of the Kit Kat Club girls. She says that people usually think of musicals as being funny, but this show combines the art of theater and the art of music.

“This script is a poem,” Petty said.

Adrienne Dobson is the Executive Director of the show that just had its opening weekend and says that it’s a conflicted show full of beautiful dancing and singing, but it is contrasted against the history of the war the audience knows is about to change the characters’ lives.

“It’s about this group of people kind of living their last hurrah before the world is about to change,” Dobson said.

She says the opening weekend was fun but urges audiences to remember that this is a more mature show that covers important history that should be learned from and not forgotten.

“There is a lot that’s not meant for young minds,” Dobson said. “A lot of the story evolves around the apathy of certain characters seeing certain communities and minorities being targeted, but then just saying it doesn’t involve me, so I’m not going to do anything, so there’s a lot to be learned,” Dobson said.

You can buy tickets here.

