Celebrate National Whataburger Day with a free burger

By Amy Licerio
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whataburger fans are the real deal. Texans near and far can rejoice because Tuesday is National Whataburger.

David Espinoza, Operating Partner with Whataburger, joined The Three to share how the popular food chain is celebrating the occasion with loyal customers.

“Seventy-three years ago we were founded by Harmon Dobson in Corpus Christi, and today we get to celebrate that with all of our guests and our family members,” said Espinoza.

Paying it forward is something Whataburger has done for decades. Their most recent program, Feeding Student Success, is their way to give back to the community.

”We’re donating $73,000 to eliminate student lunch debt throughout all the communities that we serve,” Espinoza said.

Make sure to celebrate this holiday with your free Whataburger.

“Today, we’re giving out free Whataburgers to all of our app users. So we’re really excited to celebrate this day with not only just us here [in Bryan-College Station], but with the entire nation.”

You get your free Whataburger exclusively through the Whataburger app.

If you’re not already signed up for Whataburger Rewards, download the app. Whataburger will be giving away free Whataburgers, only on the app. Customers must be active Whataburger Rewards members for a free Whataburger, no purchase necessary.

