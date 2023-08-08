Channing Tatum, 10-year-old daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift show

Channing Tatum and his daughter were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other fans at Taylor Swift’s concert. (Source: @thaatgirlcarlie/POP NATION/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Channing Tatum and his 10-year-old daughter Everly were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other concertgoers at Taylor Swift’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A video shared by TikTok user @thaatgirlcarlie shows the “Magic Mike” star, 43, at the concert with Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The two appear to have fistfuls of friendship bracelets ready for trading with other fans.

The text over the video reads, “Look who I traded bracelets with,” and the video’s caption notes how “sweet” Tatum and his daughter were, calling Tatum a “literal angel.”

Tatum is also seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy, it’s me,” a play on Swift’s hit single “Anti-Hero,” in which the lyrics say, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Swifties have been exchanging friendship bracelets inspired by the lyrics of the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” from Swift’s latest album, “Midnights.” The song includes the lyrics, “So make friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid / You’re on your own, kid / Yeah, you can face this.”

Swift plays six back-to-back sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – which holds 70,000 people – from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9. Tatum is among dozens of celebrities spotted at the shows, including Paula Abdul, Vince Vaughn, Gayle King, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon and even Mark Zuckerberg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
KSAT: Cousin of Uvalde gunman accused of threatening to shoot up Texas school, allegedly tried to obtain AR-15
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Monday morning tied the record high minimum for August 7th
Bryan-College Station just experienced the warmest night in over 120 years
The council will also be taking a look at expanding the official footprint of the City of Bryan.
Bryan City Council to discuss tax rate, expanding footprint
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
A&M Faculty Senate Executive Committee meets with interim president to discuss road ahead

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference, July 24,...
Harris says new rule means ‘thousands of extra dollars’ for workers on federal construction projects
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - August 8
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
LIVE: Biden announces historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
A dog was rescued after she was bitten by a copperhead five times.
Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history