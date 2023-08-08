City Council to proclaim a day in honor of College Station athlete

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station leaders are set to celebrate a Brazos County athlete with a day in her honor.

The City Council plans to proclaim Aug. 10 as ‘Allison Dohrman Day’ at the council meeting on Thursday night.

Dohrman represented the U.S. at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, competing alongside over 200 athletes.

The College Station resident brought home silver and bronze medals in cycling.

