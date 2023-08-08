College Station police asking for help identifying theft suspect

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the man pictured below was seen leaving H-E-B with nearly $290 worth of merchandise. Some of those items include things like protein, pre-workout and vitamins.

If you know who the man is, contact College Station Police.

