College Station police asking for help identifying theft suspect
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
Police say the man pictured below was seen leaving H-E-B with nearly $290 worth of merchandise. Some of those items include things like protein, pre-workout and vitamins.
If you know who the man is, contact College Station Police.
