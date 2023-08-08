College Station residents asked to limit watering to twice a week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is asking residents to limit landscape irrigation to twice a week, excluding Mondays.

They say they are on the verge of implementing stage 1 watering restrictions.

Because of this, residents are asked to water no more than twice a week and not between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m..

The city says this will help manage the water supply and trim your water bill.

