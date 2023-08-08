Equestrian Releases 2023-24 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M equestrian and head coach Tana McKay announced the 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday with the Aggies slated to host six regular season home meets and the SEC Championships at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

After the Maroon & White Scrimmage on September 17, the Aggies kick off the regular season with back-to-back home meets against Baylor (Sept. 29) and Georgia (Oct. 6). They will then hit the road for three straight competitions at Oklahoma State, SMU and South Carolina before closing out the fall portion of the season on Nov. 10 at home vs Auburn.

The spring session will open with a Jumping Seat meet at home vs Dartmouth on January 27, followed by hosting South Carolina on February 10. The Aggies’ final home meet will come on February 24 vs SMU, which is sandwiched between road meets at Georgia and Auburn.

Texas A&M will play host to the SEC Championships on March 29-30 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The NCEA Championships are set for April 18-20 in Ocala, Fla.

2023-24 TEXAS A&M EQUESTRIAN SCHEDULE

September 17 – Maroon & White Scrimmage

September 29 – Baylor

October 6 – Georgia

October 21 – at Oklahoma State

October 26 – at SMU

November 3 – at South Carolina

November 10 – Auburn

January 27 – Dartmouth

February 10 – South Carolina

February 17 – at Georgia

February 24 – SMU

March 9 – at Auburn

March 29-30 – SEC Championships (College Station)

April 18-20 – NCEA Championships (Ocala, Fla.)

