Goldstar Barber Studio is giving free haircuts

Taking the weight off of parents shoulders for the back-to-school season
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday, Goldstar Barber Studio is hosting a back-to-school drive from 1 to 4 pm.

They are giving away free haircuts and school supplies for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The drive will have a food truck and 15 barbers ready to serve kids inside of Post Oak Mall right outside of JCPenney.

The Manager, Jarrell Dairy, talks about the support they have received for their 6th annual back-to-school drive.

“We have a lot of sponsors, we have about 11 sponsors helping us out with this event. This is our 6th annual so we want to continue this year in and year out,” he said.

The owner is encouraging the community to join them this Saturday.

“If you got a little one, y’all come out this Sunday from 1 to 4. We’re going to have I think about 15 barbers there and stylists, a bunch of school supplies from all the sponsors, so y’all come out.”

The owner is thankful that they can put smiles on kids’ families and take the weight off of some parents’ backs.

If you want to help out, Goldstar Barber is accepting school supply donations through Saturday.

You can drop off supplies at their University location.

