House Bill 3 takes effect in September, Bryan ISD approves security contract

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students from across the Brazos Valley will start returning to the classroom this week, and they will be joined by a new state law that lawmakers say will make schools safer.

In September, House Bill 3 will require an armed security guard or officer to be present throughout the school day at every campus. The legislation comes a year after Texas’ deadliest school shooting in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School. This new safety also grants the Texas Education Agency more authority in making sure schools have plans in place for an active shooter situation.

On Monday, Bryan ISD approved a contract with TNT Security Solutions that would keep them in compliance with state law by having armed security at every school in the district.

“Safety is one our number one priority next to student learning,” Julie Harlin, Bryan ISD Board of Trustees president said. “It’s imperative that all of our students, families, and staff feel safe at our schools.”

Under the partnership TNT Security Solutions will place its armed security guards at the elementary schools within the district, Harlin said.

“We already have school resource officers through Bryan Police Department at our upper-level grades and they do roam to our elementary schools,” Harlin said.

Harlin said the district is already familiar with TNT Security Solutions since the company has been a partner for after-hour events such as football games, tournaments, etc. when the school resource officers are unavailable.

“Having physical people on campus whose job is to keep us safe is a piece that we’re happy to comply with,” Harlin said. “Our concern is really about the funding and there’s not a huge supply of folks. Trying to higher commissioned officers, there’s just not enough from my understanding.”

In order to make sure each school has armed security, Harlin said it is costing the district over $700,000.

“We are very thankful for a gift from Don and Donna Adams that is helping support this kind of expense,” Harlin said. “This isn’t a completely unfunded mandate, but to do things in the way that the law reads there isn’t enough money to do all of those things.”

The district also approved “Collaborative Response Graphics for Campuses” which are maps designed to to help first responders during an emergency.

“If you ever played battleship you know exactly how to use one of these,” Rich Himmel, Bryan ISD assistant director of safety and security said. “It’s going to get you to your destination quickly and efficiently. Not only will we have these maps but all of our first responders in the local area will have them and our 9-1-1 dispatch center will have them as well.”

Another safety device, nightlock door barricade devices, were approved to be installed in classrooms across the district. They will be used in lockdown situations.

“A lockdown is a rare event, but it’s the most extreme event,” Himmel said. “The nightlock allows our teachers to immediately barricade their classroom doors. It completely immobilizes the classroom door quickly, quietly, and without a lot of thought.”

Along with armed security, House Bill 3 will require district employees to take an evidence-based mental health training program.

“We do have school counselors on our campus who assist with that, but the burden is high and we need more people who notice issues and to be prepared to deal with issues as they arise,” Harlin said.

When Bryan ISD’s 2023-2024 school year starts on August 10, the district wants parents to know there are many systems in place to make sure students are safe from making sure communication is clear to physical security devices such as shatterproof glass and security cameras.

“Safety is about consistency and teaching people in all of these places to be consistent about the process and how we do things,” Harlin said. “Locking those doors behind ourselves, not allowing people to enter campuses. We do a lot of things to make sure all of our folks are well prepared to keep our places safe.”

College Station ISD said they are still in the process of hiring security for its schools. It will be on the agenda for next Tuesday’s school board meeting which will take place at 7 p.m.

