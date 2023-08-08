Houston police searching for suspect who robbed elderly victim

By TMX
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) -Police are searching for suspects in the aggravated robbery of an elderly victim in Houston, Texas, last month.

Surveillance video released Monday by the Houston Police Department shows the victim parking at a strip mall on the 9600 block of Bellaire Boulevard at around 11:10 a.m. on July 5. As the victim exits his vehicle, a suspect can be seen exiting a dark-colored Ford Fusion and running up behind him.

The suspect throws the victim to the ground and takes a money bag from him before fleeing.

According to police the victim had just withdrawn cash from the Bank of America at 11288 Westheimer Road, and believed the suspects may have followed him.

The surveillance video also shows a second vehicle, a black Chrysler 300 with fake paper tags, that police believe was also involved in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around 25 years old, with a medium build and standing between five feet, nine inches and six feet tall.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

