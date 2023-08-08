ILTexas students, administrators eager for new school year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Class is almost in session as many students prepare to head back to school. Students at ILTexas College Station K-8 and Aggieland High School are among the groups returning to school Thursday.

ILTexas, formally known as International Leadership of Texas, emphasizes on teaching from a global perspective.

“Our big focus here is leadership, our three languages English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese and mastering the mind, body and character,” Zachary Bolzan said.

Bolzan, the K-8 principal, looks forward to welcoming 1,416 students and their families back to campus Thursday.

“Our big goal for our kiddos is for them to grow,” Bolzan said. “We know that every single kid comes to us at a certain level, and I think that’s a big push for both my teachers and my students to grow to be better, that 1% better every single day.”

ILTexas provides several opportunities for students to experience that growth through its Others Before Self Projects. Every student comes up with a project that will be presented before their class, and each grade level votes on their favorite one.

Some of the projects have involved collecting canned foods and clothing items for students and families in need.

“I’m really excited to see what happens in the community and how we can support those around us,” K-8 assistant principal Michelle Kelley said.

The school’s pen pal program provides an outlet for students to grow in the Chinese language and write letters to students in China.

“They can read in Chinese, they can write in Chinese, they can even record in Chinese to interact with the Chinese students,” teacher Xiuqin Chen said.

Students like Isabella Benedetti, Kirby Caldwell, Ella Geva and Christopher Hendrawirawan are excited to enhance their knowledge in Chinese and other languages in their 8th grade year. All know their skills will be beneficial when they one day enter ILTexas Aggieland High School.

Linda Birdwell is the high school principal and looks forward to students being back on campus Thursday.

“The students are what fill our cups,” Birdwell said. “Just having them back on campus, that’s why we do what we do.”

There will be at least 35 seniors this school year who make up the high school’s second graduating class. Its inaugural graduating class collectively earned $3.8 million in college scholarships, so Birdwell is excited to see the success this year’s graduating class will have.

Many of them had a productive summer that prepared them for the year ahead, according to Birdwell. Many participated in Texas A&M’s Cybersecurity, Leadership & Language Camp. Some also participated in The University of Mississippi’s Chinese language program, which allowed them to earn college credit.

