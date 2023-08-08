Men Making Moves celebrates successful backpack giveaway event

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A local non-profit organization says it had a successful backpack giveaway event last weekend outside Navasota High School.

Men Making Moves provided more than 800 backpacks to hundreds of children from all across the Brazos Valley. Inside the backpacks will be things like t-shirts, socks, underwear, a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, and lotion.

This year’s event was bigger than last year’s giveaway, according to President Earnest Jefferson.

The non-profit has a solid track record of showing generosity by hosting several giveaways for kids.

In addition to prom raffles and community events, last Christmas the organization gave out more than 300 bicycles to kids from across the Brazos Valley.

“We are here to help mentor and develop our young men and women to provide them with positive goals. This includes leadership, life skills, support, discipline, and teamwork,” said Jefferson. “We mobilize our teams of volunteers to make a real difference. Join us and see what can be accomplished when you get an impassioned team to help make a change.”

