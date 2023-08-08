Multiple agencies, citizen help arrest man following foot chase

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Porter man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a foot chase last week.

Police arrested 50-year-old Cedrick Bass on August 2.

That morning, a DPS trooper pulled him over in a parking lot near the corner of Highway 6 and Highway 90. During the stop, Bass got out of the car and ran into a pasture/wooded area.

Several Navasota police officers helped set up a perimeter between the suspect and businesses due to the suspect having a bag and reaching for an unknown item.

School Resource Officers also alerted Navasota High School because students were practicing outside in a nearby parking lot.

The suspect eventually ran through a pasture where a citizen caught up with him and helped the pursuing officer.

The officer took the suspect into custody, ending the half-mile chase.

Bass is facing evading and drug-related charges.

