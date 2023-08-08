Ranchers from across the nation attend the largest beef cattle education course

Texas A&M University discusses beef cattle research with beef producers this week.
By Julia Lewis
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The 69th Annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course is taking place Monday through Wednesday.

The course is the largest beef cattle course in the world, educating more than 2,000 ranchers on the production of beef cattle.

The course is held on Texas A&M University’s campus at Rudder Tower and the Memorial Student Center where instructional courses are being taught the first two days. According to Texas A&M’s website, the course topics include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, selection, research, marketing and handling. Management sessions will cover business, forage, range, and purebred cattle.

On the third day, the ranchers go out into the field in order to receive more hands-on training. The ranchers will head to Texas A&M’s Equestrian Center and the Animal Science Complex get to handle, process, and cut cattle.

Jason Cleere, the Coordinator of the Beef Cattle Short course talks about how this program has benefitted multiple ranchers.

“Ranchers say, ‘we learned this at your conference and it really helped us to improve our operation and ultimately improve the profitability of it.’ So we get those stories year after year and that is really what it is all about,” said Cleere.

This year they are highlighting cutting-edge technology such as drones, artificial intelligence, and facial recognition in order to help ranchers advance their cattle operations.

