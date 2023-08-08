Seven Aggies inducted into Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Seven Aggies have been inducted into the Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor.

The Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor recognizes former cadets who contribute to A&M in a manner that is above and beyond the call and who possess the values upon which the Corps was founded.

The Corps of Cadet Hall of Honor was established in 1993 and since that time 197 former cadets have been inducted into this prestigious group. Those chosen also possess the values upon which the Corps was founded: honor, loyalty, service, pride, patriotism, faith, leadership, and honesty.

This year’s inductees are:

William R. Howell Jr. ‘69

William Mahomes Jr. ‘69

Michael L. Tiner ‘75

E.E. ‘Mr. Mac’ McQuillen ‘20*

Paul Frost Gardner ‘66

Michael E. Humphrey ‘78

Anthony J. ‘Tony’ Best ‘72

*represented by his granddaughter, Dr. Julie Hayes

The annual Hall of Honor Gala was hosted by the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association on Saturday, July 29th. The annual black-tie event is attended by the inductees and their families, distinguished visitors, CCA members, inductee classmates, and CCA supporters. News 3′s Rusty Surette has served as Master of Ceremonies for the past couple of years at this event.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.