Seven Aggies inducted into Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor

The Corps of Cadet Hall of Honor was established in 1993 and since that time 197 former cadets have been inducted into this prestigious group.
Congratulations to the 2023 Corps Hall of Honor Inductees!
Congratulations to the 2023 Corps Hall of Honor Inductees!(Photo credit: Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Seven Aggies have been inducted into the Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor.

The Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor recognizes former cadets who contribute to A&M in a manner that is above and beyond the call and who possess the values upon which the Corps was founded.

The Corps of Cadet Hall of Honor was established in 1993 and since that time 197 former cadets have been inducted into this prestigious group. Those chosen also possess the values upon which the Corps was founded:  honor, loyalty, service, pride, patriotism, faith, leadership, and honesty.

This year’s inductees are:

William R. Howell Jr. ‘69

William Mahomes Jr. ‘69

Michael L. Tiner ‘75

E.E. ‘Mr. Mac’ McQuillen ‘20*

Paul Frost Gardner ‘66

Michael E. Humphrey ‘78

Anthony J. ‘Tony’ Best ‘72

*represented by his granddaughter, Dr. Julie Hayes

The annual Hall of Honor Gala was hosted by the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association on Saturday, July 29th. The annual black-tie event is attended by the inductees and their families, distinguished visitors, CCA members, inductee classmates, and CCA supporters. News 3′s Rusty Surette has served as Master of Ceremonies for the past couple of years at this event.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
KSAT: Cousin of Uvalde gunman accused of threatening to shoot up Texas school, allegedly tried to obtain AR-15
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Monday morning tied the record high minimum for August 7th
Bryan-College Station just experienced the warmest night in over 120 years
The council will also be taking a look at expanding the official footprint of the City of Bryan.
Bryan City Council to discuss tax rate, expanding footprint
Texas A&M University KBTX Photo: Warren Vause
A&M Faculty Senate Executive Committee meets with interim president to discuss road ahead

Latest News

Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - August 8
IL Texas College Station K-8 and Aggieland High School start classes Thursday.
ILTexas students, administrators eager for new school year
Ranchers gather from across the nation to attend the largest beef cattle short course
Ranchers from across the nation attend the largest beef cattle education course