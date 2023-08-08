Shiro volunteer firefighter helps give woman without A/C a new window unit

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to JS Roeseler. He’s a member of the Shiro Volunteer Fire Department.

A Grimes County community member says Roeseler, along with a few others, got together to get a woman without air conditioning a new window unit.

When the woman found out, her face lit up.

The community member says Roseler has always gone above and beyond for anyone in need of help.

