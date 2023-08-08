Shiro volunteer firefighter helps give woman without A/C a new window unit

This week's first responder salute goes out to JS Roeseler.(Jessica Apostolo)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to JS Roeseler. He’s a member of the Shiro Volunteer Fire Department.

A Grimes County community member says Roeseler, along with a few others, got together to get a woman without air conditioning a new window unit.

When the woman found out, her face lit up.

The community member says Roseler has always gone above and beyond for anyone in need of help.

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

