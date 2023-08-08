Westbound University Drive lanes blocked after crash
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - All westbound lanes of University Drive are blocked, according to College Station police.
Officers are investigating a crash in the 3000 block of University Drive E that happened around 3:40 p.m.
Police say westbound traffic will be blocked until the vehicles are cleared. Officers have not released how the crash happened or if there are any injuries involved.
