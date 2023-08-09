1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 45, just south of Centerville.

According to troopers, at approximately 12:10 a.m. Aug. 9 a 2007 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was traveling southbound, veered off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled over.

Matthew Lawson, 34, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Jeff Carr.

Ruben Anzaldua, 57, of Jewett, was transported by medical helicopter to UT East Texas Tyler Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

