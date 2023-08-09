12th Man Foundation discontinuing the 12th Man+ Fund

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On June 9, the IRS released a generic legal advice memorandum providing specific guidelines for non-profit organizations that engage with student-athletes for their name, image and likeness (NIL). The operation of the 12th Man+ Fund is impacted by this new guidance.

Following consultation with external advisors, the 12th Man Foundation is altering its approach to NIL which includes discontinuing the 12th Man+ Fund. This decision was made to ensure the 12th Man Foundation meets its high standards for compliance and to protect the organization’s mission.

This decision does not prevent the 12th Man Foundation from supporting NIL opportunities for Aggie student-athletes. As part of its altered approach, the organization plans to support NIL opportunities for Aggie student-athletes by expanding its marketing outreach using unrestricted annual fund contributions.

Supporters who have contributed to the 12th Man+ Fund will be contacted directly by 12th Man Foundation staff with their options including ways to redirect their contribution and continue investing in the student-athlete experience at Texas A&M.

The 12th Man Foundation remains committed to engaging with Aggie student-athletes and promoting the organization’s mission of funding scholarships, programs and facilities in support of championship athletics at Texas A&M.

ABOUT THE 12TH MAN FOUNDATION

Established in 1950, the 12th Man Foundation’s mission is funding scholarships, programs and facilities in support of championship athletics. The 12th Man Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) in both fact and appearance. The organization raises funds in support of Texas A&M Athletics through an Affiliation Agreement with Texas A&M University. The 12th Man Foundation’s NIL-related activities are not conducted on behalf of Texas A&M University or Texas A&M Athletics at any time. Through donor contributions and ticket purchases, the 12th Man Foundation funds more than half of the athletics department’s annual operating budget. Named in honor of Texas A&M’s renowned 12th Man tradition, the 12th Man Foundation also serves as the official ticket provider for Texas A&M Athletics.

