12th Man Foundation discontinuing the 12th Man+ Fund

Image provided by: The Association of Former Students at Texas A&amp;amp;M University
Image provided by: The Association of Former Students at Texas A&amp;amp;M University(KBTX)
By 12th Man Foundation
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On June 9, the IRS released a generic legal advice memorandum providing specific guidelines for non-profit organizations that engage with student-athletes for their name, image and likeness (NIL). The operation of the 12th Man+ Fund is impacted by this new guidance.

Following consultation with external advisors, the 12th Man Foundation is altering its approach to NIL which includes discontinuing the 12th Man+ Fund. This decision was made to ensure the 12th Man Foundation meets its high standards for compliance and to protect the organization’s mission.

This decision does not prevent the 12th Man Foundation from supporting NIL opportunities for Aggie student-athletes. As part of its altered approach, the organization plans to support NIL opportunities for Aggie student-athletes by expanding its marketing outreach using unrestricted annual fund contributions.

Supporters who have contributed to the 12th Man+ Fund will be contacted directly by 12th Man Foundation staff with their options including ways to redirect their contribution and continue investing in the student-athlete experience at Texas A&M.

The 12th Man Foundation remains committed to engaging with Aggie student-athletes and promoting the organization’s mission of funding scholarships, programs and facilities in support of championship athletics at Texas A&M.

ABOUT THE 12TH MAN FOUNDATION

Established in 1950, the 12th Man Foundation’s mission is funding scholarships, programs and facilities in support of championship athletics. The 12th Man Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) in both fact and appearance. The organization raises funds in support of Texas A&M Athletics through an Affiliation Agreement with Texas A&M University. The 12th Man Foundation’s NIL-related activities are not conducted on behalf of Texas A&M University or Texas A&M Athletics at any time. Through donor contributions and ticket purchases, the 12th Man Foundation funds more than half of the athletics department’s annual operating budget. Named in honor of Texas A&M’s renowned 12th Man tradition, the 12th Man Foundation also serves as the official ticket provider for Texas A&M Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Theil earns bronze at World University Games
Caleb Britt joined members of Brazos Christian School to talk about the upcoming school year.
Brazos Christian experiencing major growth going into new school
Highlights: Consol sweeps Waller in season opener
Highlights: Consol sweeps Waller in season opener
Rudder volleyball denied 2-0 start after four set loss to Huntsville
Rudder volleyball denied 2-0 start after four set loss to Huntsville