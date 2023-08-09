Aggie baseball lands Stanford transfer Braden Montgomery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M picked up arguably the top player in the transfer portal on Wednesday. Braden Montgomery spent the last two seasons at Stanford and some predict Montgomery to be the number one overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft.

When Texas A&M saw their baseball season end at the hands of Stanford in June, Cardinal outfielder and pitcher Braden Montgomery had something to do with that.

He announced on his Instagram account that he is transferring to Texas A&M.

Montgomery was 6-13 in the three games that the Cardinal faced the Aggies including a pair of homeruns and four runs batted in.

Montgomery also had a trio of strikeouts in 2 and a 1/3 innings of relief pitching in game 2.

Last season he hit 336 with 17 homeruns. He struck out 19 in 14 innings of work.

