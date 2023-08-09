Aggie invitational dates set for April

By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M men’s golf team will host the 15th Aggie Invitational on April 6-7 at Traditions Club head coach Brian Kortan announced Wednesday.

Texas A&M has won the event on five occasions, including 2010, ‘11, ‘14, ‘21 and ‘22. Walker Lee is the only two-time individual medalist at the tournament with wins 2018 and ‘22. Sam Bennett won the Aggie Invitational in 2021. Jordan Russell (2010) and Chandler Phillips (2018) also claimed the crown for the home team.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges first hosted the Aggie Invitational in 2005. It has been played through completion in 12 of the last 14 years. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID. In 2019 play was halted midway through the first round and inclement weather over the next two days wiped out the tournament.

Traditions Club’s championship course designed by Jack Nicklaus has played host to numerous high-level tournaments, including the NCAA Championships in 2011, NCAA Men’s Regionals in 2010, 2018 and 2022, and NCAA Women’s Regionals in 2016. It is slated to host an NCAA Women’s Regional on May 6-8, 2024.

The Aggies open the 2023-24 campaign September 3-5 when they travel to Wisconsin for the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills.

