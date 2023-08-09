Aggieland Humane Society at capacity, looking for people to adopt

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society wants the public to know they still have plenty of animals looking for a home.

In July the shelter sent out a plea to the community saying they were in crisis mode. They were housing 90 dogs, despite being built to hold 48.

Over a dozen dogs have been adopted since then, but the shelter is still at capacity and needs help.

During the month of August, Aggieland Humane Society has free adoptions every Friday.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

