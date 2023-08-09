Aggieland Humane Society at capacity, looking for people to adopt

The shelter is looking for people to adopt
The shelter is looking for people to adopt(Aggieland Humane Society)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society wants the public to know they still have plenty of animals looking for a home.

In July the shelter sent out a plea to the community saying they were in crisis mode. They were housing 90 dogs, despite being built to hold 48.

Over a dozen dogs have been adopted since then, but the shelter is still at capacity and needs help.

During the month of August, Aggieland Humane Society has free adoptions every Friday.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
College Station police have identified the man in the photo.
College Station police identify theft suspect
Aggieland's only Al's Formal Wear on Harvey Road near the mall is now closed.
Al’s Formal Wear closes all locations
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Hailey Doster is wanted for failing to comply with her supervision
TDCJ looking for wanted woman with ties to Bryan
Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel gets vulnerable, candid in new Netflix documentary
Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel gets vulnerable, candid in new Netflix documentary